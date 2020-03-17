Myrtle Beach leaders hold virtual coronavirus forum to address concerns from businesses

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Myrtle Beach leaders gathered Monday to answer questions that business owners had regarding the coronavirus and the potential impacts it could bring, and has already brought, to the Grand Strand.
The forum was vastly different from most forums in that the audience was online.
Practicing their social distancing, Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce leaders held the forum via Facebook Live.
Four Grand Strand leaders made up a panel to address concerns and answer questions about coronavirus.
The four people on the forum were Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce CEO Karen Riordan, HTC’s Executive Director of Human Resources Wendy McCracken, Executive Vice President and Chief Physician Executive at Tidelands Health Dr. Philip Dulberger and city of Myrtle Beach spokesperson Mark Kruea.
Cities across the country are closing restaurants and bars. Kruea addressed whether Myrtle Beach would take similar measures.
“We don’t have any imposed restrictions on restaurants, business hours,” Kruea said. “It is something that we’ve talked about. It’s not something that we’re ready to implement as of today. I think it’s again, let’s see where we go at this point, but I don’t think any of that’s been ruled out.”
Kruea said the city has also talked about closing the beach like Miami did with South Beach, but they’re also not at that point as of now.
Regarding tourists, Riordan said each person planning to visit in the near future has an important decision to make on whether they should cancel their trip.
“We’re not discouraging that,” Riordan said. “We’re not encouraging that. That’s not our place to do that at this stage.”
Riordan also said the chamber is not making any recommendations on whether businesses should close. She said that decision should be left up to each individual business.
Some businesses have already opted to close.
