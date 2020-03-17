Myrtle Beach barbecue restaurant closes dining room, offers curbside delivery

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The owners of one Myrtle Beach barbecue restaurant have decided to switch from dine-in eating to curbside delivery.
Connie Huffling, one of the owners of Little Pigs Bar-B-Q off Frontage Road in Myrtle Beach, said due to the new national guidelines, they made the decision to close their dining room while still offering curbside delivery.
According to Huffling, curbside delivery starts Tuesday, March 17, and is available daily from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Huffling said all customers have to do is call their order in, pay over the phone, and an employee will their order out to their car.
Little Pigs Bar-B-Q is located at 6102 Frontage Road in Myrtle Beach. The phone number is (843) 692-9774.
There has been no order to close bars and restaurants in South Carolina to dine-in customers at this time. However, President Trump on Monday recommended people avoid gatherings of more than 10 people, cancel any unnecessary travel, and work from home if possible for a 15-day period to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.
On Tuesday, North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper announced the closing of all bars and restaurants to dine-in customers statewide. Takeout and delivery orders will be able to continue.
If any other restaurants across the Grand Strand and the Pee Dee are closing their dining areas and offering curbside delivery, please reach out to WMBF News via email.
