MUSC Florence sets up drive-thru for COVID-19 testing

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – The Medical University of South Carolina in Florence wants to make it easier for patients who need to get coronavirus screening done.
Health officials are urging people to first go through a virtual telehealth platform to determine if they have the symptoms of the coronavirus. If a person may have the symptoms, then they’re asked to have their specimen collected.
RELATED LINK: MUSC Health Virtual Care Visit
Those in need of symptom screening will now have access to the MUSC Health Florence Medical Center’s drive-thru respiratory specimen collection site.
The drive-thru site is located at Doctors Care urgent care at 2200 South Irby Street in Florence.
Patients with specimen collection orders and a scheduled appointment will need to follow signage for entry into the secured site. MUSC Health staff, wearing appropriate CDC-recommended personal protective equipment, will collect specimens only from those patients who have testing orders to be screened as “high risk” for respiratory illness, including possible exposure to COVID-19.
It is important to note that this is not a self-select drive-through or walk-up service for anyone in the community who has a health concern. People who go to the site for specimen collection, but do not have a specimen collection order and scheduled appointment through the MUSC Health Virtual Urgent Care platform, will not be allowed to enter the secure site.
