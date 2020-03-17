McMaster, DHEC to provide update at 4 p.m. on state’s response to coronavirus

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – Governor Henry McMaster will be giving an update to South Carolina’s response to the coronavirus at 4 p.m. Tuesday.
He will be joined by officials with the Department of Health and Environmental Control at the South Carolina Emergency Operations Center.
As of 3 p.m. Tuesday, there are 33 confirmed cases in South Carolina and one death. There are three confirmed cases in Horry County and one confirmed case in Georgetown County.
The death was an elderly person out of Lexington County. The person was a resident at Lexington Medical Center Extended Care Skilled Nursing Facility.
DHEC emphasizes the importance of practicing disease prevention measures and following recommendations for social distancing to protect the health and safety of all South Carolinians. This includes:
- washing your hands frequently,
- covering your cough,
- staying home when you’re sick, and
- appropriately disposing tissues and other items that you’ve sneezed or coughed into.
