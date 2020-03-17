Man dies days after being shot in Dillon County

DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A man has died days after being shot in Dillon County, according to authorities.
Cpt. Cliff Arnette with the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office said the shooting happened on Joe Drive early Saturday morning.
According to Dillon County Coroner Donnie Grimsley, the man died Monday afternoon at McLeod Regional Medical Center in Florence.
The victim’s name was not immediately available.
The shooting is being investigated as a homicide, Arnette said, and the investigation is ongoing.
