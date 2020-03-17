LCSD searching for missing 73-year-old dementia patient

SWANSEA, S.C. (WIS) - Lexington County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing dementia patient after efforts to locate him proved unsuccessful overnight on March 16.
Bartow Jeffcoat, 73, is a black male who is 5′10 and weighs 150 pounds.
He was reported missing from his Huckabee Mill Road home in Swansea by his son when he did not return home Monday evening.
Jeffcoat has gray hair and brown eyes.
His family says that he has burn scars.
Officials are working on getting a photo of Jeffcoat out to the public.
If you have seen Jeffcoat or know of his whereabouts you should call 911 immediately.
