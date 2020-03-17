Investigation underway after woman shot in Bennettsville

BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. (WMBF) – Bennettsville police are investigating a shooting that sent a woman to the hospital Monday night.
Officers were called to Queen Street where they found the female victim.
Police Chief Kevin Miller said the victim was taken to the hospital and would only say that she is in stable condition.
He said they do have a person in custody and doesn’t believe there are any other suspects wanted in the case.
He added that the name of the suspect hasn’t been released because it’s still early in the investigation.
