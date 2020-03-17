Horry County woman missing for more than a month; police continue to ask for information

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry County police hope the community will help generate leads in a missing woman investigation.
Marianne Marsh, 61, was last seen the morning of Feb. 14 near Birch Lane in the University Forest neighborhood outside of Conway.
Police said she has a medical condition that requires medication and typically needs a cane to walk.
Since her disappearance, there have been numerous searches for her. Even members of the CUE Center for Missing Persons, a North Carolina search agency, came down to Horry County to help conduct a search for Marsh.
Anyone with any information that can help in the search and investigation are asked to call the Horry County Police Department at 843-248-1520.
