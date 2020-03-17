Horry County Schools set to provide further details on alternate instructional plans

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Schools across South Carolina are closed until at least March 31 and Horry County Schools are finalizing their alternate instructional plans to ensure students have a way of learning.
More information regarding the plans is expected to be released to parents and guardians by 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 17.
Officials with Horry County Schools said all students in grades three through 12 will have the option to take home digital devices, which they say includes laptops for high school students, chromebooks for middle schoolers, and iPads for elementary school students for learning.
Additional information will include details on how to grant parent permission to take home devices, how to pay an optional $12 technology damage fee for the devices, and appropriate internet uses.
The damage fee is optional but school leaders said if the parents or guardians don’t pay the fee, they will be responsible for a device that’s damaged while at home.
Horry County Schools have provided the times and dates to pick up the devices. They can be found by clicking here.
Parents or guardians picking up the device will need to have a drivers license or other I.D. card. They will be able to pick up their child’s device at the school they go to.
Making sure children are fed is also a top priority for Horry County Schools and they’ve provided a list of locations where bagged meals with breakfast and lunch can be picked up.
Those meals are available from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Thursday. The student must be present and 18 years old or younger.
Lisa Bourcier, director of strategic communications and community engagement for Horry County Schools, said they’re working through plans for possible deliveries of food for those parents or guardians who can’t pick up the meals.
You can find more information on Horry County Schools’ plans for COVID-19 on their website.
