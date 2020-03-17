Horry County Schools announce pick-up times for digital devices

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry County Schools has announced pick-up times for digital devices following Gov. Henry McMaster’s order to temporarily close schools amid the coronavirus outbreak.
According to the school district, parents/guardians should pick-up the digital devices at the school their child attends.
Pick-up times will be as follows:
- Wednesday, March 18, 7:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.
- Thursday, March 19, 3:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.
- Friday, March 20, 8:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.
School officials say parents/guardians will need to present their driver’s license or another form of identification. Outside the device pick-up, all school district buildings will be closed to the public.
Parents will have the option to pay a $12 technology fee that will cover the device in case of any breakage. The fee is not mandatory, but parents who do not pay the fee will assume all responsibility for a device that is damaged while at home.
