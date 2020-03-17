Horry County closing all government offices to public starting Wednesday

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – All Horry County Government offices will be closed to the public until further notice beginning Wednesday in an effort to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
According to a press release, this excludes all airports. Limited court functions will continue and all county employees will still report to work at their regularly scheduled time.
“We strongly urge the public to handle business online where possible. We understand that there are crucial transactions that must take place and are not available online,” a press release stated. “The public is asked to call those departments directly for information and coordination. Specifically for anyone who needs to file for office, please call 843-915-5440 and make an appointment with Voters Registration & Elections.”
County staff remains available by phone and email, the release stated. Additionally, a phone bank for questions about county-specific functions has been activated. It will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. The phone number is (843) 915-5000.
