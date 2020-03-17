Gov. Cooper announces closure of N.C. bars, restaurants for dine-in customers

RALEIGH, N.C. (WMBF) – North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper announced that all restaurants and bars will close to dine-in customers starting at 5 p.m. Tuesday.
Cooper plans to formally announce the executive order at 2 p.m. Tuesday, according to information from the governor’s office.
Takeout and delivery orders will be able to continue.
The executive order will also include an expansion of unemployment benefits to help N.C. workers affected by the novel coronavirus outbreak.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.