Georgetown County confirms 1st coronavirus case; closes government buildings starting Wednesday

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Georgetown County government will temporarily close most of its facilities to the public starting on Wednesday.
The county also announced on Tuesday that there has been one confirmed case of the coronavirus in Georgetown County. It was announced on Monday that a patient at Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital had tested positive. That person is now in isolation at home.
County staff will continue to report to work in order to serve the public via phone and online.
The closures will be in place for an undetermined amount of time as the county remains in a State of Emergency.
The step is part of the county’s effort to protect residents and employees against the spread of the coronavirus.
“This is an unprecedented situation for us,” said Georgetown County Interim Administrator Wesley Bryant. “We want to keep providing services to the best of our ability, but at the same time, we want to lead by example and do our part to keep our employees and our community safe. It’s going to require some innovation and creativity on our part as we move forward and figure this out as the situation evolves.”
A few key facilities will remain open with some changes to normal operations to limit person-to-person contact and the spread of germs. Those facilities are as follows:
- The landfill and community recycling centers will continue to be open to the public for normal hours of operation. However, individuals are asked not to socialize at these facilities. Staff may elect to limit the number of users on site at any time. No loitering will be allowed. All swap shops will be closed until further notice.
- The Georgetown Airport and terminal building will remain open. Staff will take steps to limit the number of people in the facility at any time to less than 10.
- The Register of Deeds office in the historic courthouse will continue to allow very limited admittance, which will be by appointment only. See further details later in this news release.
- The Georgetown County Office of Elections and Voter Registration will remain open for regular hours to accommodate filing for partisan elected offices, which opened yesterday. Staff will take actions to limit the number of people inside the facility at once. Call (843) 545-3339 for an appointment.
All other county facilities will be closed to the public. Hours of operations for most county offices will remain 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., and some offices may reduce staff to accommodate illnesses and absences due to childcare.
For residents who need to drop off documents, payments, permit requests or other business items, the county will establish a dropbox immediately inside the front door of its main building – the history county courthouse, located at 129 Screven Street.
Additional information on how county services will be operating during the coronavirus pandemic:
- The Treasurer’s Office and Auditor’s Office will extend the due date for taxes on all vehicles and watercraft due between March 31 and April 30. The S.C. Department of Motor Vehicles has agreed to waive penalties for the same period. Taxes may be paid online at https://georgetowncountysctax.com or by phone at 1-833-594-5241. For more information regarding tax payments, call (843) 545-3102.
- While the Bureau of Aging Services has cancelled its congregate dining programs, clients will receive regular wellness telephone calls from staff. Clients may also elect to transfer to the county’s home delivered meal program until the congregate dining program is restored. To sign up, call (843) 545-3185.
- Georgetown County Circuit Courts have postponed all jury trials. Individuals summonsed for jury duty for March 23-30 need not report for jury duty. Non-jury proceedings will be scheduled/held at the judge’s discretion. All roll calls and other large gatherings are cancelled until further notice. Filings and payments (money orders, business checks or cashier’s checks only) may be left in the dropbox located outside the entrance of the Judicial Center, 401 Cleland Street, Georgetown. The dropbox will be available from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays. Call the number on the dropbox to notify the clerk’s office. The documents will immediately be retrieved and processed. Clocked copies will be mailed to the attorney.
- Georgetown County Summary Courts have cancelled all court sessions until further notice. Parties will be notified by mail of their rescheduled dates. Those needing to make payments for any of the county’s magistrate offices may do so at the drop box location at Central Traffic Court, 333 Cleland Street. No cash and no personal checks are accepted – money orders or cashier’s checks only. Please include a copy of the ticket or case number with payment. Payments may also be made via the Georgetown County website, www.gtcounty.org.
- Family Court emergency hearings will be scheduled on an as needed basis. For any other Family Court concerns, call (843) 545-3215.
- Any Probate Court hearings for non-emergency matters shall be continued to a future date and time. Filings can be made by mail, or if time is of the essence, our staff will try to accommodate. Customers are asked to consider waiting several weeks to apply for marriage licenses. Please keep in mind that couples only have to observe the mandatory 24- hour waiting period to receive a license after applying, so there is no need to apply far in advance. However, for those who cannot wait, call the Probate office for specific instructions. For other needs or concerns, call (843) 545-3274 to see if staff can help you via phone or online.
- In the Purchasing Office, until further notice all bids must be submitted electronically through the Purchasing Department’s Vendor Registry webpage. Please visit the County’s Purchasing page at http://www.georgetowncountysc.org/purchasing/ for instructions on how to submit bids electronically through this system. Any scheduled bid openings will still be opened at the designated date and time as listed in the bid document or related addendum. However, due to the office closure to the public, these bid openings will not be open to the public, but will be accompanied by at least one county staff witness. As usual, following the bid opening, bid tabulation results will be posted online for the public’s viewing.
- Those seeking permits from the Building office may print permit application forms online at http://www.georgetowncountysc.org/building/. Completed applications and scanned copies of plans may be emailed to bldpermits@gtcounty.org. Credit card payments can be made by calling the Building Department at (843) 545-3116. Check payments can be mailed to Georgetown County Building Department, P.O. Drawer 421270, Georgetown, SC, 29442. For assistance, or if you are unable to access our permits online, please contact the Building Department at (843) 545-3116.
- Those seeking permits from the Planning and Zoning Department may print permit application forms online at http://www.georgetowncountysc.org/Planning/ or http://www.georgetowncountysc.org/Zoning/. Completed applications and scanned copies of attachments may be emailed to plncomm@gtcounty.org. Credit card payments can be made by calling the Building Department at (843) 545-3116. Check payments and hard copies can be mailed to Georgetown County Planning Department, P.O. Drawer 421270, Georgetown, SC, 29442. For assistance, or if you are unable to access our applications online, please contact the Planning Department at 843-545-3158 or the Zoning Department at 843-545-3602.
- The Register of Deeds Office will allow paralegals admittance to the Record Room by appointment only. Admittance will be limited to three people at a time, limited to approximately four hours per appointment. Appointment times will be 8:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. and 12:45-5 p.m. To make an appointment, call (843) 545-3088. Those receiving appointments must remain at their assigned work station during their appointed time. Documents may be left in the dropbox at the front of the courthouse. The Register of Deeds staff will check this box several times a day and asks that all documents be in a marked envelope with clear directions for where and who it should be directed. Items dropped off without a paralegal’s name on them will be recorded upon receipt.
- The Sheriff’s Office is operating at full capacity, but will limit access to the public, as well as limiting non-essential responsibilities (.e. fingerprints, shooting range permits, etc.). Access to the building by the public will be limited to the lobby only. Any questions can be relayed to the front office by phone.
- All county board and commission meetings, with the exception of a Capital Project Sales Tax (CPST) Commission meeting scheduled for today, March 17, at 6 p.m., are cancelled until further notice. The CPST meeting will be conducted by phone. Media will be invited to participate via phone as well. County Council meetings will continue as scheduled, but may also be conducted virtually. The county will also strongly recommend that all state-appointed boards and commissions within the county cancel meetings until further notice.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.