FIRST ALERT: Few showers today, temperatures continue to climb

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Temperatures are on the mild side as you are stepping out the door. All of this is ahead of a surge of warm, summer-like air by the end of the week.
As we go throughout the day today, temperatures will warm up into the mid-upper 60s, which is right on par with average temperatures for this time of year. Scattered showers are still in the forecast today at 30%. No heavy rain is expected but cloudy skies will stick around with a few peaks of sunshine throughout the day.
Warmer and drier weather will return by Wednesday with afternoon temperatures reaching the upper 60s along the Grand Strand and the low-middle 70s inland. Even warmer weather arrives by the end of the week. Thursday and Friday will see temperatures soar into the middle and upper 70s along the coast. Inland temperatures will be even warmer, climbing as high as the lower 80s. A few showers will be possible on Thursday.
Our warm weather will continue for the start of the weekend with highs sticking into the upper 70s on Saturday. A strong cold front will move through, bringing a few scattered chances and a big temperature drop by the end of the weekend. Look for highs on Sunday to fall down into the mid-upper 50s.
