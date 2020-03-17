FIRST ALERT: Big warm up begins Wednesday

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Temperatures will turn much warmer through the rest of the week.
The downpours from earlier today have moved out of the area and generally dry weather is expected through tonight although some areas of fog and mist are likely. Temperatures will drop into the lower and middle 50s tonight.
With a mix of sun and clouds in place, temperatures will warm considerably for the next several days. Wednesday will see temperatures reach the upper 60s to near 70 along the Grand Strand and into the lower and middle 70s across the Pee Dee.
Thursday will turn even warmer as coastal temperatures climb into the lower and middle 70s while inland ares soar into the lower 80s. A stray shower or two will be possible Thursday, but rain chances are only 20%.
Friday will be the warmest day of the week as temperatures climb into the middle 80s across inland areas and into the middle and upper 70s at the beach.
Saturday will be warm once again with thickening clouds and a gusty breeze developing. A stray shower will be possible by the evening as a cold front moves through the region.
The cold front will bring a significant drop in temperatures on Sunday with afternoon temperatures only in the 50s with mostly cloudy skies.
