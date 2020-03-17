Ex-California Rep. Duncan Hunter gets 11 months in prison

This Dec. 3, 2019 file photo shows California Republican Rep. Duncan Hunter leaving federal court in San Diego. Hunter submitted his resignation Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, effective Jan. 13, after pleading guilty to a corruption charge, leaving one of the GOP's few remaining House seats in heavily Democratic California. Hunter's departure ends his family's political dynasty in which he and his father, Duncan L. Hunter, represented the San Diego County district for nearly 30 years. (Source: AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File)
March 17, 2020 at 1:28 PM EDT - Updated March 17 at 1:36 PM

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Former California Republican Rep. Duncan Hunter has been sentenced to 11 months in prison after pleading guilty to misspending campaign funds.

The funds bankrolled private school tuition for his children, his wife’s shopping sprees, weekend trips with his mistress and drinking parties in Washington.

The former Marine’s defense attorneys had asked for home confinement, citing his military service, including fighting in Iraq and Afghanistan. Prosecutors had asked for 14 months in prison.

Hunter resigned from Congress in January after serving six terms representing one of Southern California’s last solidly Republican districts.

