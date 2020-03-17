DHEC announces 14 new coronavirus cases; 4 total cases in Horry County

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced on Tuesday there are 14 new coronavirus cases.
This brings the total number statewide to 47 cases in 13 counties, including Horry County.
The new Horry County case was a patient at Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital. DHEC explained that cases are based on the patient’s county of residence and not the hospital where they were treated. So, even though Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital is in Georgetown County, the patient is a Horry County resident.
County location of new cases
- 1 new case from Beaufort County
- 2 new cases from Charleston County
- 1 new case from Calhoun County
- 5 new cases from Kershaw County
- 1 new case from Lexington County
- 1 new case from Richland County
- 1 new case from York County
- 1 new case from Greenville County
- 1 new case from Horry County
“We emphasize the importance of practicing disease prevention measures and following recommendations for social distancing to protect our community as a whole,” said Dr. Brannon Traxler, DHEC physician consultant.
DHEC also created a new COVID-19 county map that provides the number of cases by county and is updated daily.
“We know that many South Carolinians are concerned about what impact this virus may have on themselves, their loved ones, and our state,” Traxler said. “This is a rapidly evolving public health event, and DHEC takes every new infectious disease seriously.”
Several South Carolina health systems are offering telehealth options to the public. For telehealth options and the latest information about DHEC’s COVID-19 response efforts, please visit scdhec.gov/COVID19. For more information about COVID-19, visit the CDC website here.
