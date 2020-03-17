Darlington County School District updates meal pick-up locations

The Darlington County School District :Source: Facebook
March 17, 2020

DARLINGTON, S.C. (WMBF) – The Darlington County School District announced changes to the pick-up locations for students needing meals during school closures due to the coronavirus.

Any child who is 18 years old or younger can get drive-thru, “grab-and-go” meal bags at more than 30 locations, Monday through Friday from 10:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. The meals will be served beginning Tuesday, March 17.

The child or children must be present at the time of pick-up. The meal bags will contain breakfast, lunch and a snack, so only one trip needs to be made each day.

The following school cafeterias will be open for drive-thru pick up:

· Darlington Middle School

· Darlington High School

· Hartsville Middle School

· Hartsville High School

· Lamar High School

· Mayo High School for Math, Science and Technology

· Rosenwald Elementary/Middle School

Additionally, the following locations will be open for drive-thru pick up:

Hartsville Area (Look for School Bus)

· East Park Apartments

· South Park Apartments

· Swift Creek Apartments

· Centerville AME Church

· Antioch Baptist Church

· Lydia Trailer Park

· Forest Ridge Apartments

· Leesburg/Carolina Avenue – Pull Off Area

· Stoney Brook Trailer Park

· Bethlehem United Methodist Church

· Sister Sister Grocery Store

· Kay Branch Baptist Church

· West Hartsville Elementary

Darlington Area (Look for School Bus)

· Bowens Manor Apartments

· Oakwood/Pepper Drive – Pull Off Area

· Merita Bread on Highway 52

· New Providence Baptist Church

· New Vision Outreach Center

· 1608 Elissa Drive – Softball Field

· Dovesville Park - Old Fire Department

· 1005 McIver Road – Across from Fibers Industries

Lamar Area (Look for School Bus)

· Cambridge Apartments

· Intersection of Lamar Highway and South Center Road

· St. John’s UMC

· 6140 Oates Highway (Fire Station)

