Darlington County School District updates meal pick-up locations

DARLINGTON, S.C. (WMBF) – The Darlington County School District announced changes to the pick-up locations for students needing meals during school closures due to the coronavirus.
Any child who is 18 years old or younger can get drive-thru, “grab-and-go” meal bags at more than 30 locations, Monday through Friday from 10:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. The meals will be served beginning Tuesday, March 17.
The child or children must be present at the time of pick-up. The meal bags will contain breakfast, lunch and a snack, so only one trip needs to be made each day.
The following school cafeterias will be open for drive-thru pick up:
· Darlington Middle School
· Darlington High School
· Hartsville Middle School
· Hartsville High School
· Lamar High School
· Mayo High School for Math, Science and Technology
· Rosenwald Elementary/Middle School
Additionally, the following locations will be open for drive-thru pick up:
Hartsville Area (Look for School Bus)
· East Park Apartments
· South Park Apartments
· Swift Creek Apartments
· Centerville AME Church
· Antioch Baptist Church
· Lydia Trailer Park
· Forest Ridge Apartments
· Leesburg/Carolina Avenue – Pull Off Area
· Stoney Brook Trailer Park
· Bethlehem United Methodist Church
· Sister Sister Grocery Store
· Kay Branch Baptist Church
· West Hartsville Elementary
Darlington Area (Look for School Bus)
· Bowens Manor Apartments
· Oakwood/Pepper Drive – Pull Off Area
· Merita Bread on Highway 52
· New Providence Baptist Church
· New Vision Outreach Center
· 1608 Elissa Drive – Softball Field
· Dovesville Park - Old Fire Department
· 1005 McIver Road – Across from Fibers Industries
Lamar Area (Look for School Bus)
· Cambridge Apartments
· Intersection of Lamar Highway and South Center Road
· St. John’s UMC
· 6140 Oates Highway (Fire Station)
