Crash on Highway 701 in Conway area damages utility pole; drivers asked to avoid area

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A vehicle overturned in a crash Tuesday morning in the Conway area.
Crews were called to the area of 6475 S. Highway 701 for a single-vehicle crash at 8:15 a.m., according to Horry County Fire Rescue spokesperson Tony Casey.
One person suffered minor injuries, but no one was transported to the hospital, Casey said.
According to Casey, crews are en route to repair a utility pole that was damaged in the crash.
Drivers are asked to avoid the area.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.