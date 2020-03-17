Conway man accused of sexually assaulting child

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry County police arrested a man for allegedly sexually assaulting a child.
Margarito Reyes Molina, 64, of Conway, is charged with second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor.
On March 13, the victim told police he was raped by Molina at a home in the Conway area, according to a report from Horry County police.
The victim said he was first molested when he was 10 years old in 2012, the report states. He reportedly told authorities Molina continued to sexually assault him until about five months ago.
Online records show Molina was booked in the J. Reuben Long Detention Center on March 14.
As of Tuesday morning, Molina remains in jail on a $50,000 bond.
