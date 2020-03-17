‘Continue to serve and protect’: Local law enforcement implements changes during COVID-19 pandemic

When we receive a call, our dispatchers will be asking some additional questions. The focus of these questions will be to determine if the complainant, victim, or person at the location has traveled internationally, has had any contact with a person believed or known to have the COVID-19 virus, or has any flu like symptoms. This will allow our first responders to properly prepare when they respond to the location. While our building will remain open and operational, we ask that you contact us by phone or email unless visiting us is absolutely necessary. In addition, in order to reduce the spread and risk of exposure, officers may ask persons to step outside of their residence or business to talk when responding to a call for service. These measures are intended to protect both community members and our staff.