City of Myrtle Beach launches web page for coronavirus updates

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Amid growing concerns surrounding the coronavirus, the city of Myrtle Beach has launched a web page to keep residents informed of impacts to the city.
Mark Kruea, city of Myrtle Beach spokesperson, said the website will be updated daily as new information becomes available.
You can access the web page by clicking here.
Because of the potential spread of the coronavirus, the city of Myrtle Beach declared a state of emergency on Sunday.
