TRAFFIC ALERT: Water main break shuts down North Myrtle Beach road

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Part of a North Myrtle Beach road is shutdown because of a water main break.
North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety said the southbound lanes of Old Highway 17 will be shutdown for the next three to four hours due to the water main break.
North Myrtle Beach spokesperson Pat Dowling said the water main break was caused by contractors working on the new Kohl’s site. He said that water will be back on shortly for those who lost it during the break.
