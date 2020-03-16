Tanger Outlets limit hours due to COVID-19 spread

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Tanger Outlets announced on Monday it is modifying hours to keep shoppers and employees safe from the coronavirus spread.
Effective immediately, hours of operation will be 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. Monday through Sunday at the Tanger Outlets’ locations on Kings Road and Factory Stores Boulevard.
“This decision is mindful of the health and safety of Tanger’s associates, vendors, customers, the public and the communities which Tanger operates,” a news release stated.
Individual retailer stores may vary, and the company recommends that shoppers contact specific brands or check their website for hours before visiting.
Tanger Outlets said it will continue to monitor the situation and will be prepared to respond to any changes that the coronavirus spread may bring.
