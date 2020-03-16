SCHSL suspends all spring sports due to threat of coronavirus

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The South Carolina High School League is suspending all spring sport activities due to the threat of the coronavirus.
This update comes after S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster ordered the closing of all schools across the state through the end of March.
According to a press release from the SCHSL, the suspension of all middle and high school activities will go from March 16 through April 5. It includes all contests, practices, workouts, and/or open season skill development.
“The COVID-19/Coronavirus is spreading across our state and nation with social distancing being critical to stop the spread,” the release stated. “School athletics most certainly do not supersede the safety of our student-athletes, coaches, their families or fans.”
According to the release, the SCHSL will reconvene via teleconference on April 2 to review the status of COVID-19 and the spring sports schedule.
