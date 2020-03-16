SCDNR: 2.3 magnitude earthquake hits Summerville Sunday evening

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources has reported an earthquake hitting Summerville Sunday evening.
The earthquake was reported at around 11 p.m. in the area of Dorchester Road and Orangeburg Road. It had a depth of about 3.1 miles.
Dorchester County spokesperson Tiffany Norton said no damage has been reported.
“An earthquake of this magnitude is often felt or heard near the epicenter but rarely results in damage," she said. "A good reminder that it’s always earthquake season.”
The U.S. Geological Survey, which measures the magnitude of earthquakes, could adjust the magnitude after they complete analysis of the quake, Norton said.
