Run to the Sun Car and Truck Show canceled over coronavirus concerns

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The Run to the Sun Car and Truck Show scheduled to begin this week has been postponed over coronavirus concerns.
Upon receiving advice from the city of Myrtle Beach, the Pee Dee Street Rodders agreed to reschedule the event, which was set to begin Thursday and conclude on Saturday at the former Myrtle Square Mall site.
The event is one of the largest car shows in the southeast, bringing classic car enthusiasts from around the country together.
“We look forward to rescheduling this wonderful car show in Myrtle Beach as soon as possible! The city values the longstanding relationship with the event and apologizes for the inconvenience this decision will cause,” a post on the city of Myrtle Beach Facebook page states.
Officials also said the Can-Am Days event set for Monday at the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce has also been canceled.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.