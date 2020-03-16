One injured in Myrtle Beach shooting

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – One person was injured in a shooting Sunday night in Myrtle Beach, according to officials.
Officers responded to reports of shots fired in the 200 block of Cedar Street around 10:20 p.m., Myrtle Beach Police Cpl. Tom Vest said.
The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment. That person’s condition was not immediately known.
Authorities have not released any details on potential suspects.
If you have any information on the shooting, call MBPD.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.