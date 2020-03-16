Officials: Conway Medical Center has had no cases of COVID-19, updated visitor restrictions to start Tuesday

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – Conway Medical Center has had no positive cases of the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, as of Monday, according to information from hospital officials.
Additionally, CMC will enforce new visitor restrictions starting Tuesday in an effort to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
According to a press release, no visitors under age 18 or over age 69 will be allowed to visit patients at Conway Medical Center starting at 6 a.m. Tuesday.
The restriction of one visitor per patient continues, and patients are encouraged to designate a single visitor to minimize foot traffic, the release stated. Two visitors will be allowed in The Birthplace, one visitor and one support person.
Two visitors will also be allowed for pediatric patients. Visiting hours are 7 a.m. until 8 p.m.
“We understand these visitor restrictions can be an inconvenience, but this is for the health and safety of our patients, staff, and the overall community,” the release stated.
Patients and visitors can only enter the facility through the patient services entrance, the release stated. The main lobby entrance to the hospital will be closed. All patients and visitors will be screened, including temperature for fever, before entry.
