Myrtle Beach leaders to discuss next steps after state of emergency declared due to COVID-19 threat

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Amid growing concerns surrounding the possible spread of the novel coronavirus, the city of Myrtle Beach declared a state of emergency.
Mayor Brenda Bethune said having a confirmed case in Myrtle Beach changes how the city plans to react.
Right now, one case of coronavirus was confirmed at Grand Strand Medical Center, while another two were confirmed in Horry County. According to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, this brings the total cases across the state to 28.
Bethune said city officials are monitoring the guidelines in the city’s pandemic response plan and that they’ve remained in communication with the CDC and DHEC about how to respond.
Starting Monday, city offices and facilities will close to the public but city staff will operate normally.
The city also said they have their 911 dispatchers pre-screening emergency calls to determine any respiratory distress being involved.
On Sunday, S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster ordered all schools, colleges and universities across the state to close until the end of March.
This puts a lot of parents and guardians in a tough situation. Bethune said city leaders will discuss how to handle the impact on families during a meeting she has Monday.
