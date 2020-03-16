Kroger stores in S.C. hiring to help keep stores stocked during pandemic

ATLANTA, GA (WMBF) – Kroger announced it is hiring at stores in South Carolina, Georgia and Eastern Alabama to help keep stores stocked with food and essentials during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The company is urging those in industries, such as restaurants, hospitality and travel, to apply for the open positions since the coronavirus is keeping many people away.
Kroger also announced that stores in South Carolina, Eastern Alabama and Georgia are not limiting hours at this time.
“We want to emphasize that customers should not panic. The supply chain is strong and has not been interrupted,” said Felix Turner manager of corporate affairs for Kroger’s Atlanta Division. “Our associates, management team and suppliers are working hard to replenish shelves as quickly as possible to ensure that the food, medicine and cleaning supplies are reaching our stores as quickly as possible and are available through our pickup, delivery and ship services. We will be there for our communities when they need us most.”
The company also announced a $3 million commitment to rapidly deploy hunger-relief resources to communities that are impacted by the pandemic.
“We are mindful that the coronavirus pandemic may result in more of our neighbors struggling with food insecurity during this challenging time – and we want to help. That is why The Kroger Co. Zero Hunger | Zero Waste Foundation is directing $3 million, its largest commitment to date, to rapidly deploy hunger-relief resources to food-insecure communities across the country,” said Keith Dailey, Kroger’s group vice president of corporate affairs.
Additional information about Kroger’s response to the coronavirus:
In Stores:
- We are cleaning commonly used areas more often, including cashier stations, self-checkouts, credit card terminals, conveyor belts and food service counters, and cleaning shelves when restocking products.
- We’re working with suppliers to replenish the items customers are looking for quickly.
Taking it a step further in stores:
- Continuing to provide our customers with free disinfectant wipes at our store entrances to sanitize their shopping carts or baskets.
- Following best practices for safe food handling, as always.
