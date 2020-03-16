Horry County Schools announce lunch pick-up locations during school closure

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Horry County Schools held an emergency meeting Sunday night following Gov. Henry McMaster’s order for the suspension of in-person school days amid the coronavirus outbreak.
Board members said they will host a meeting with every principal in the district Monday to discuss plans to continue to educate students.
Horry County School Board Chairman Ken Richardson said by Tuesday night, the district should have a final plan for how distance learning will work.
"We're not just gonna take your children send them home and not do anything. We got a plan, we got a plan in place we've been working for four days. It was an example tonight [Sunday], our plan has already been approved by the state. We're gonna get these children, make sure they're learning something, not just sitting at the house,” Richardson said.
Guidelines for meal pick-ups were also discussed Sunday night. Officials said the system will operate similar to how grab-and go-meals are distributed during the summer months.
Lunch can be picked up at the following locations:
- Loris Elementary
- Homewood Elementary
- Socastee Elementary
- MB Middle
- MB Elementary
- Palmetto Bays Elementary
- Whittemore Park Middle School
- Green Sea Floyd’s Elementary
- NMB Middle School
- Aynor Elementary
- Waccamaw Elementary
Guidelines for how technology will be picked up for distance learning was also discussed, with schools hosting check-out times for parents to come pick up those devices.
Richardson said at this time, he does not have information on make-up days or the status of graduation, adding it is still an evolving situation.
