Horry County to close certain facilities to the public starting Tuesday

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry County officials announced certain offices and facilities would be closed to the public beginning Tuesday in an effort to thwart the spread of the coronavirus.
According to a press release, the following offices and facilities will be closed to the public starting March 17:
· Libraries
· Recreation Centers
· Museum & Farm
· Veterans Affairs
Staff in these offices and facilities will still report to work. All Horry County Government offices will operate on a regular schedule Tuesday, March 17, 2020.
Additional event cancellations include the Parks and Recreation Pier to Pier Beach Run. All Horry County Parks and Recreation and Library programs are canceled, including organized athletics.
The public is strongly urged to handle business with the county online where possible. Public use of the Government & Justice Center should be limited to necessary transactions, officials said.
At this time, the Horry County Treasurer’s Office is offering free e-check payments for business license and hospitality fee transactions.
Emergency management staff and the administrators are continuing to monitor the situation with COVID-19 throughout the Grand Strand community.
Conditions may change quickly, requiring new or additional closures and cancellations, county officials said.
