Grand Strand restaurants offer free meals for those in need during coronavirus threat

Grand Strand restaurants offer free meals for those in need during coronavirus threat
A Grand Strand area restaurant is doing it’s part to feed those most at risk during the coronavirus outbreak. (Source: Good Day Cafe Facebook)
By WMBF News Staff | March 15, 2020 at 2:13 PM EDT - Updated March 15 at 9:30 PM

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Grand Strand area restaurants are doing their part to feed those who are in need during the coronavirus outbreak.

With South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster announcing that schools across the state would be closed through the end of March starting Monday in response to the threat from COVID-19, a number of eateries announced they would provide food for students who depend on that hot meal at school.

Sonic Drive-Thru announced that on Tuesdays and Thursdays, between the hours of 7 and 10 a.m., families with children in grades K-8 throughout Horry County and Pawleys Island could stop in for a free junior burrito and small drink.

With the growing concern of the Coronavirus impacting our areas and causing school closings, we want to make sure our...

Posted by Sonic Drive-In on Sunday, March 15, 2020

The owners of Danny’s Authentic New York Pizza in Murrells Inlet announced on Facebook they would provide a slice of cheese pizza and a drink for children in need of a hot meal for as long as they can.

Hey guys we know the stress that is coming with the recent school closures. We are aware there are kids in our area that...

Posted by Danny's Authentic New York Pizza on Sunday, March 15, 2020

Aromas Pizza, Pasta and Subs, with locations in Murrells Inlet and Surfside Beach, is also offering help to students in grades K-8 impacted by the school closure who need a hot meal. They will provide a free slice and a drink until schools reopen.

With schools closing for the next couple of weeks we don't want the kids in our community to go hungry, especially if...

Posted by Aromas (Pizza, Pasta, & Subs) on Sunday, March 15, 2020

Beer Belly Deli in Murrells Inlet announced on Facebook Sunday they would be open normal hours this week and would provide lunch to any child in need.

We will be open normal hours this week. With the news of schools closing down, we will provide lunch to any kid in need. We are here to help our community anyway possible..

Posted by Beer Belly Deli on Sunday, March 15, 2020

Uncle Mikey’s Pizza in Murrells Inlet is also offering a free piece of pizza to students in Horry and Georgetown counties who are in need of a hot meal. They just need to bring their student ID.

The Good Day Cafe in Myrtle Beach took to Facebook Sunday to invite the elderly or those with compromised immune systems for a free meal during the pandemic.

“Please be safe everyone,” the cafe wrote.

Now starting March 16th-this upcoming monday, Good Day Cafe will be giving free meals to those who are at most risk of...

Posted by Good Day Cafe on Sunday, March 15, 2020

If you know of other restaurants offering free meals to those in our community who need them during this time, please email news@wmbfnews.com, and they will be added to the list.

Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.