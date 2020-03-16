Grand Strand restaurants offer free meals for those in need during coronavirus threat

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Grand Strand area restaurants are doing their part to feed those who are in need during the coronavirus outbreak.
With South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster announcing that schools across the state would be closed through the end of March starting Monday in response to the threat from COVID-19, a number of eateries announced they would provide food for students who depend on that hot meal at school.
Sonic Drive-Thru announced that on Tuesdays and Thursdays, between the hours of 7 and 10 a.m., families with children in grades K-8 throughout Horry County and Pawleys Island could stop in for a free junior burrito and small drink.
The owners of Danny’s Authentic New York Pizza in Murrells Inlet announced on Facebook they would provide a slice of cheese pizza and a drink for children in need of a hot meal for as long as they can.
Aromas Pizza, Pasta and Subs, with locations in Murrells Inlet and Surfside Beach, is also offering help to students in grades K-8 impacted by the school closure who need a hot meal. They will provide a free slice and a drink until schools reopen.
Beer Belly Deli in Murrells Inlet announced on Facebook Sunday they would be open normal hours this week and would provide lunch to any child in need.
Uncle Mikey’s Pizza in Murrells Inlet is also offering a free piece of pizza to students in Horry and Georgetown counties who are in need of a hot meal. They just need to bring their student ID.
The Good Day Cafe in Myrtle Beach took to Facebook Sunday to invite the elderly or those with compromised immune systems for a free meal during the pandemic.
“Please be safe everyone,” the cafe wrote.
If you know of other restaurants offering free meals to those in our community who need them during this time, please email news@wmbfnews.com, and they will be added to the list.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.