Grand Strand, Pee Dee school districts announce meal plans for students during closing

Please bear with us as the menu will change depending on availability of deliveries from our suppliers, but please rest assured that the students of Georgetown County will have nutritious meals during this time of closure. It is our goal to provide a breakfast and lunch each day that the School District remains closed and we anticipate operating 4 days per week with Friday’s meals being distributed on Thursday. Each day when students pick up their lunch, they will be given the following days breakfast as well. Meals can be picked up between 11:30 am and 12:30 pm at any of the locations listed above.