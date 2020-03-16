Grand Strand, Pee Dee school districts announce meal plans for students during closing

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – After South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster ordered the closing of all schools across the state due to the threat of the coronavirus, school districts across the Grand Strand and the Pee Dee made plans to provide meals for students.
This list will be updated as more information comes in:
Horry County Schools
The district will serve breakfast and lunch Monday through Thursday, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. beginning Monday, March 16.
Lunches include grab-and-go-style meals and students must be present in the vehicle. Meals will be provided for all students 18 years and younger and can be picked up at any of the stated locations. Monday through Wednesday’s grab-and-go bags will include one lunch and one breakfast for the next day. Thursday’s grab-and-go bags will consist of one lunch, and one breakfast and lunch for Friday. Adult meals will not be provided.
Breakfast and lunch can be picked up at the following locations:
- Loris Elementary
- Homewood Elementary
- Socastee Elementary
- MB Middle
- MB Elementary
- Palmetto Bays Elementary
- Whittemore Park Middle School
- Green Sea Floyd’s Elementary
- NMB Middle School
- Aynor Elementary
- Waccamaw Elementary
Florence School District One
Starting March 16, breakfast bags will be available from 8 to 9:30 a.m. Monday through Friday for drive-thru or pick up at these school locations:
- Briggs Elementary
- Carver Elementary
- Delmae Elementary
- Dewey Carter Elementary
- Greenwood Elementary
- Henry Timrod Elementary
- Lucy T Davis Elementary
- McLaurin Elementary
- North Vista Elementary
- RN Beck
- Savannah Grove Elementary
- Sneed Middle
- Southside Middle
- Theodore Lester Elementary
- Wallace Gregg Elementary
- West Florence High School
- Wilson High School
- Woods Road CDC
Hot lunches with a snack will be available for drive-thru or pick up at the same school locations listed above from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday
Breakfast bags will be available from 8 to 9:30 a.m. Monday through Friday at community locations. Look for the yellow school bus at:
- Boys & Girls Club
- Brandon Woods Community
- Brittany Place
- Brookgreen Community
- Church Hill
- Glendale Community
- Iola Park
- Levy Park
- Maple Park
- Mt. Zion Apartments
- Northwest Community
- Pine Forrest Community
- Quinby Community
- Right Direction Church
- Sand-Pit Community
- Savannah Grove Baptist Church
- Sedgefield Apartments
- Southern Pines
- Terra Community
- Waverly
- West Point
- Willow’s Trace
Bagged lunches and a snack will be available from 11:30 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. at these community locations.
Dinner will be available from 4 to 5:30 p.m. at all locations.
Florence School District Two
Pending an approved waiver from the South Carolina Department of Education, grab-and-go breakfast and lunch meals will be provided to all children aged 18 or younger at a drive-through located at Hannah-Pamplico Elementary/Middle School on weekdays starting on Wednesday, March 18, between 9:30 a.m. and 11:30 p.m. Additional community locations for grab-and-go meals will be announced on the district website and through social media.
Florence School District Four
Florence School District 4 and Chartwells will serve meals for students at school starting on March 16.
Georgetown County School District
The USDA is allowing us to serve students under the Summer Food Service Program guidance for all children ages 18 and under. The following sites will serve meals using a drive-through service:
Andrews area
- Andrews High School
- Sampit Elementary School
Georgetown area
- Georgetown Middle School
- McDonald Elementary School
- Maryville Elementary School
- Kensington Elementary School
Carvers Bay area
- Brown’s Ferry Elementary School
- Carvers Bay Middle School
- Plantersville Elementary School
- Pleasant Hill Elementary School
- Waccamaw Area
- Waccamaw Elementary School
Please bear with us as the menu will change depending on availability of deliveries from our suppliers, but please rest assured that the students of Georgetown County will have nutritious meals during this time of closure. It is our goal to provide a breakfast and lunch each day that the School District remains closed and we anticipate operating 4 days per week with Friday’s meals being distributed on Thursday. Each day when students pick up their lunch, they will be given the following days breakfast as well. Meals can be picked up between 11:30 am and 12:30 pm at any of the locations listed above.
Marion County School District
Starting today, the Marion County School District will be preparing a bag lunch for our families to pick up between 10:30 and 12:00 at the following locations:
Creek Bridge STEM Academy attendance area
- Creek Bridge STEM Academy
- Bethel AME Church
- The Hot Spot (Britton’s Neck)
- T-Mart
Mullins attendance area
- Palmetto Middle School
- First Friendship Church (Nichols)
- Mt. Zion AME in Zion
- Gapway Recreation Center
- North Mullins Primary School
Marion attendance area
- Easterling Primary School
- Marion High School
- Mt. Zion in Sellers
- The Hot Spot (Pee Dee)
- Temperance Hill Fire Department
Busses will be delivering the bagged meals to the remote locations so families can pick it up along with milk and a juice and take it home. The grab and go lunches at the school sites will be delivered at the entrance to the school. We will provide this service daily until March 31, 2020.
Marlboro County School District
Beginning Monday, March 16, the Marlboro County School District will provide lunch and a snack at no coast to children 18 years of age and younger during the school closure as a drive-through pick-up service and bus stop pick-up service.
We recognize that the support our children and families remains the same and may even increase during this time. To start with, all schools throughout the district will provide a lunch and a snack for pickup, Mondays through Fridays. School site drive-through pick-up will be from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Monday through Fridays. Bus stop pick-up will be five hours after your regular morning pick-up time. If your regular pick up time is 7 a.m., then your lunch should be dropped off around 12 p.m.
MCSD schools hosting drive-through pick-up of lunch and snack are:
- AMIkids Infinity Marlboro
- Bennettsville Primary School
- Bennettsville Intermediate School
- Marlboro County High School
- Blenheim Middle School of Discovery
- Clio Elementary
- McColl Elementary-Middle
- Wallace Elementary-Middle
It is our priority to ensure that our students continue to receive the proper nutrition during this school closure. This service is available to all Marlboro County children 18 years of age and younger. No student will be permitted to enter the building or eat on-site.
Public Schools of Robeson County:
The Public Schools of Robeson County will provide free to-go meals for students at eight sites within the district starting on Tuesday, March 17.
Moving forward, to-go meals will be provided Monday - Friday. Children must be ages 1-18 and attend PSRC schools.
Lunch and breakfast will be available for pick-up from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m .and lunch must be consumed within four hours of pick-up. All sites are drive-thru only.
Parents may pull up to the designated area and a school nutrition employee will provide the number of meals needed. Parents are asked to stay in their cars during meal pick up. Adult meals are available at a la carte pricing.
Meals will be provided at the following sites:
- Fairmont High School (front drive at the cafeteria entrance)
- Lumberton Senior High School
- Oxendine Elementary School
- Purnell Swett High School
- Red Springs High School
- Southside/Ashpole Elementary
- St. Pauls High School
- RB Dean/Townsend Elementary
