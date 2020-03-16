FIRST ALERT: Light showers this week, big warm up in store

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - It’s a cooler start to the day as you are preparing to head out the door. Today will be the coolest day of the work week with highs sticking in the upper 50s to lower 60s today under mostly cloudy skies.
Rain chances once again will be scattered and very light at 20%. Most of us will remain dry throughout the day.
As we head into the middle of the week, temperatures will inch into the middle 60s by Tuesday. The next best rain chance will be for tomorrow with a few scattered showers at 40%. Even with the 40% chance of rain, any rain that does fall will be light in nature. The bigger story will be the warmer weather and warming trend as we head through the week.
That warmer weather will bring temperatures into the upper 60s and lower 70s by Wednesday under mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will continue to climb into the mid-upper 70s on Thursday and the upper 70s to lower 80s on Friday. The end of the week looks rather dry before our next cold front brings rain chances on Saturday.
The cold front on Tuesday will bring another round of scattered rain chances and eventually, a brief cool down. The early look at the weekend forecast features highs in the mid-upper 70s on Saturday with scattered rain chances in the afternoon. We will see temperatures fall into the mid-upper 50s for highs on Sunday.
