FIRST ALERT: Gradual warm up with a few showers

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Temperatures will gradually warm through the middle of the week followed by a surge of early summer by the end of the week.
Cloudy skies will remain in place through tonight. A few areas of drizzle may develop from time to time as temperatures drop into the lower 50s.
Clouds will remain in place through much of Tuesday with a few showers from time to time. No heavy rain is expected and rain chances are only 30%. Despite the clouds, temperatures will gradually climb into the middle and upper 60s.
Much warmer weather will return by Wednesday with afternoon temperatures reaching the upper 60s along the Grand Strand and lower to middle 70s inland.
Even warmer weather arrives by the end of the week. Thursday and Friday will see temperatures soar into the middle and upper 70s along the coast. Inland temperatures will be even warmer, climbing as high as the lower 80s. A few showers will be possible on Thursday.
