FIRST ALERT: Gradual warm up with a few showers

FIRST ALERT: Gradual warm up with a few showers
Temperatures soar into the 70s and 80s. (Source: WMBF)
By Jamie Arnold | March 16, 2020 at 3:08 PM EDT - Updated March 16 at 3:08 PM

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Temperatures will gradually warm through the middle of the week followed by a surge of early summer by the end of the week.

Cloudy skies will remain in place through tonight. A few areas of drizzle may develop from time to time as temperatures drop into the lower 50s.

Cloudy and still cool.
Cloudy and still cool. (Source: WMBF)

Clouds will remain in place through much of Tuesday with a few showers from time to time. No heavy rain is expected and rain chances are only 30%. Despite the clouds, temperatures will gradually climb into the middle and upper 60s.

Mostly cloudy and milder with a few light showers.
Mostly cloudy and milder with a few light showers. (Source: WMBF)

Much warmer weather will return by Wednesday with afternoon temperatures reaching the upper 60s along the Grand Strand and lower to middle 70s inland.

Even warmer weather arrives by the end of the week. Thursday and Friday will see temperatures soar into the middle and upper 70s along the coast. Inland temperatures will be even warmer, climbing as high as the lower 80s. A few showers will be possible on Thursday.

Temperatures soar into the 70s and 80s.
Temperatures soar into the 70s and 80s. (Source: WMBF)

Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.