Death investigation underway in Florence

Death investigation underway in Florence
Authorities are investigating death Monday in Florence. (Source: WMBF News)
By WMBF News Staff | March 16, 2020 at 11:23 AM EDT - Updated March 16 at 11:23 AM

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – Authorities are investigating death Monday in Florence.

According to Cpt. Mike Brandt with Florence police, officers responded to the 500 block of South Barringer Street around 8:56 a.m. for a report of a deceased person.

The death remains under investigation by Florence police and the Florence County Coroner’s Office.

No additional details were immediately available.

If you have any information, call Florence police at 843-665-3191

Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.