Cresswind Myrtle Beach community confirms resident tested positive for coronavirus

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A Myrtle Beach community sent an email to residents, alerting them that one of their own tested positive for the coronavirus.
The email from Cresswind Myrtle Beach states that the person attended an event at the amenity center on March 8 and then tested positive for the virus.
Cresswind Myrtle Beach is an active adult community located near The Market Common.
Community manager Janine Entwistle said the management team was contacted by DHEC and alerted that a resident had tested positive. She said that the patient gave DHEC the names of the people who they may have been in contact with and those people are in the process of being contacted by health officials.
It’s not clear if the person in the Cresswind community is one of the three people in Horry County who have tested positive or when that person was tested for the coronavirus.
WMBF News has reached out to DHEC to gather more information on this case.
Entwistle said that the Cresswind community management team is also in self-quarantine because of possibly being in contact with the individual. They ask anyone with questions for management to either email or call them, in order to practice social distancing. But they added they will respect the six feet of distance recommended by the CDC if someone comes by in person.
