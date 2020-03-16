Conway city buildings closed to public to limit potential exposure to coronavirus

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – Conway city buildings are currently closed to the public to limit city employees’ potential exposure to coronavirus, according to officials.
The announcement comes after city leaders declared a state of emergency ahead of the possible spread of COVID-19.
A press release states the city of Conway departments remain open for business, and the closure to the public is “out of an abundance of caution for the protection of our staff and our residents.”
The closure includes all city of Conway buildings, including the Conway Recreation Center. All park restrooms are also closed at this time.
City of Conway Municipal Court will not be held on Wednesday, March 18. Anyone who was previously scheduled for court this week will now be scheduled for April 15, 2020.
The drive-thru remains open at the City of Conway Finance Department during normal business hours, which are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Residents with any questions regarding utilities or the City of Conway Finance Department, should call (843)248-1780.
For questions regarding the City of Conway Police Department or City of Conway Fire Department, call (843) 248-1790. For all other questions, call Conway City Hall at (843) 248-1760.
