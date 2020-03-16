Chick-fil-A Restaurants to temporarily close dining room amid coronavirus outbreak

File photo of a Chick-fil-A restaurant. (Source: CNN)
By WBTV Web Staff | March 15, 2020 at 10:34 PM EDT - Updated March 16 at 6:53 AM

(WBTV) - Chick-fil-A released a statement saying they are temporarily closing its dining room seating to prevent from spreading the COVID-19 (novel coronavirus).

The purpose is to limit person-to-person contact.

Chick-fil-A said some restaurants may only offer service through drive-thrus, while others may be able to offer takeout, delivery or mobile orders.

“Our highest priority continues to be the health and well-being of everyone who comes into our restaurants,” Chick-fil-A officials said. “We know these are challenging times, but we’ll continue to do our best to serve you.”

