Chick-fil-A Restaurants to temporarily close dining room amid coronavirus outbreak

(WBTV) - Chick-fil-A released a statement saying they are temporarily closing its dining room seating to prevent from spreading the COVID-19 (novel coronavirus).
The purpose is to limit person-to-person contact.
Chick-fil-A said some restaurants may only offer service through drive-thrus, while others may be able to offer takeout, delivery or mobile orders.
“Our highest priority continues to be the health and well-being of everyone who comes into our restaurants,” Chick-fil-A officials said. “We know these are challenging times, but we’ll continue to do our best to serve you.”
