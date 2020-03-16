Businesses start to see impact from coronavirus

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Power Cutz Barber Shop owner Corey Reaves said he barely had any business on Monday.
“It’s been dead, honestly. No business at all. He’s one of my regulars. I know it’s getting back to that warm type of season, a lot of people traveling typically and I guess it’s just not happening this year or at least right now,” Reaves said.
On Sunday, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced three confirmed coronavirus cases in Horry County. Reaves said he thinks the announcement scared some people.
He said Monday’s business compared to business last week is like “night and day.”
Reaves has only been open for six months, but said he usually has a steady flow of customers especially on Mondays when some of the other barbershops aren’t open.
“Still getting the name out there and just all of the growth that I have done, we’ve done here, you couldn’t see any of it today,” Reaves said.
He said he has been taking extra precautions and increasing cleaning at the shop.
While he always wears gloves, he said he is a little concerned about working a job that requires such close interaction with other people.
“I don’t want to take anything home to my family. Others that come in here have families, they have kids. It’s a lot of people. This isn’t just my barbershop. I’m the owner but it’s a lot of peoples’ barbershop so I’m concerned for everybody’s health. I just ask everybody if they are feeling a little under the weather, you know, just stay at home until you can be sure about what it is that’s going on,” Reaves said.
He said he might cut his shop’s hours or close depending on how the situation goes.
The one customer that was at Power Cutz on Monday afternoon said he wasn’t afraid to go out.
“I believe in the signs that I see though. If it’s serious enough I will adapt to it. Right now just trying to survive and provide,” said Franklyn Heriott.
Heriott works maintenance at a fast food restaurant. He said his job hasn’t been impacted yet but he thinks it’s possible it will by the end of the week.
“I hope they can turn around and find something, but we’ll just pray for the best and prepare for the worst,” Heriott said.
