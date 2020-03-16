Businesses at BATB and Barefoot Landing may adjust hours, close over coronavirus

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Businesses at Broadway and the Beach and Barefoot Landing may adjust hours of operation or close amid the coronavirus outbreak, officials said.
Jay Rodriguez, spokesperson for Broadway at the Beach, said the decision will be made by each business.
“Additionally, per the recommendation of the CDC, we are cancelling all common area property events that were planned for the next eight weeks,” Rodriguez said.
He added businesses at Broadway at the Beach and Barefoot Landing who have events planned will decide on cancellation or postponement.
