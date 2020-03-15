Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine says he may shut down schools for rest of the year

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said state officials are mulling over whether to close schools for the rest of the year in order to help contain the spread of COVID-19.
He also may close down restaurants and bars as well.
The governor will address the public once again Sunday at 3 p.m.
Watch the livestream of the press conference here:
As it stands, DeWine has banned mass gatherings that exceed 100 people, and has canceled class in all Ohio schools for at least the next three weeks.
As it stands, 26 cases have been confirmed in Ohio, and 264 people are currently being tested.
Return to 19 News for updates.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.