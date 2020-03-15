North Carolina now has 32 COVID-19 cases, more than double total from two days ago

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Health officials say 32 people have now tested positive for the coronavirus in North Carolina, four in Mecklenburg County.
On Friday, figures from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services showed 15 cases across the state, meaning cases have more than doubled in just two days.
The state says four of the cases are from Mecklenburg County, which represents two new cases. Watauga County now has a confirmed case, as well. Cabarrus County still has one positive test.
Other counties with positive tests include: Wake County (14 cases), Forsyth (2), Johnston (2), Harnett (2), Chatham (1), Durham (1), Wayne (1), Craven (1), Onslow (1) and Brunswick (1).
There have been 19 positive tests in South Carolina.
