Myrtle Beach firefighter self-quarantined after tertiary contact with COVID-19 patient

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A city of Myrtle Beach firefighter is taking the appropriate precautions after ‘tertiary’ contact with a COVID-19 patient at an area hospital.
The information comes via a City of Myrtle Beach report:
“One City of Myrtle Beach firefighter is self-quarantined after a tertiary contact with the Grand Strand Medical Center patient,” the release reads.
“The firefighter did not come in direct contact with the patient, but someone in his immediate family had limited contact with the patient. None of the city’s personnel or equipment has had direct contact with the positive patient at Grand Strand Medical Center," officials say.
The City of Myrtle Beach declared a state of emergency on Sunday.
WMBF News will continue to update this developing story as more information is made available.
