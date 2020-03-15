‘Luck of the Marshwalk’ makes adjustments due to COVID-19, but will go on as scheduled

In order to avoid close proximity of our guests during this time, we have decided to cancel the costume contest portion of our Luck of the MarshWalk event on March 17, 2020. Each of our seven participating MarshWalk Restaurants are dedicated to following the Center of Disease Control’s recommendations for the best cleanliness and sanitation practices to ensure the safest environment for both our patrons and staff. On Tuesday, March 17th, each of the seven participating MarshWalk restaurants, consisting of The Wicked Tuna, The Claw House, Dead Dog Saloon, Creek Ratz, Drunken Jack’s, Wahoo’s, and Bovine’s, will be open for business and will continue to offer Irish inspired food and drink specials, live entertainment and will also have St. Patrick’s Day themed swag on hand for our guests.