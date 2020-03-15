‘Luck of the Marshwalk’ makes adjustments due to COVID-19, but will go on as scheduled

MURRELLS INLET, SC (WMBF) - Another event planned along the Grand Strand is taking precautions in the face of the potential spread of COVID-19.
Organizers with the Marshwalk in Murrells Inlet issued a statement Sunday, detailing the steps each restaurant is taking to keep customers safe during the popular St. Patrick’s Day event scheduled for Tuesday, March 17.
“...We have decided to cancel the costume contest portion of our Luck of the MarshWalk event on March 17, 2020,” the statement reads.
“On Tuesday, March 17th, each of the seven participating MarshWalk restaurants, consisting of The Wicked Tuna, The Claw House, Dead Dog Saloon, Creek Ratz, Drunken Jack’s, Wahoo’s, and Bovine’s, will be open for business and will continue to offer Irish inspired food and drink specials, live entertainment and will also have St. Patrick’s Day themed swag on hand for our guests.”
---
The statement released can be read in it’s entirety below:
Murrells Inlet, SC – We at the Murrells Inlet MarshWalk want you to know that we are closely monitoring the current coronavirus situation and are taking all precautionary measures and directives from the Center of Disease Control in order to keep our patrons, staff, current and future guests safe.
In order to avoid close proximity of our guests during this time, we have decided to cancel the costume contest portion of our Luck of the MarshWalk event on March 17, 2020. Each of our seven participating MarshWalk Restaurants are dedicated to following the Center of Disease Control’s recommendations for the best cleanliness and sanitation practices to ensure the safest environment for both our patrons and staff. On Tuesday, March 17th, each of the seven participating MarshWalk restaurants, consisting of The Wicked Tuna, The Claw House, Dead Dog Saloon, Creek Ratz, Drunken Jack’s, Wahoo’s, and Bovine’s, will be open for business and will continue to offer Irish inspired food and drink specials, live entertainment and will also have St. Patrick’s Day themed swag on hand for our guests.
Please know that all of our seven participating MarshWalk restaurants will continue to implement the following procedures:
• Clean and sanitize both the front and back of the house areas in all of our restaurants
• Implement and increased protocol on sanitation efforts
• Continually educate our staff members on prevention guidelines of the CDC
• Uphold a strict handwashing policy within all of our seven restaurants and bars
Adhere to our sick leave policies by requiring and ensuring that all team members stay home if they do not feel well In addition to these procedures we are also:
• Heavily and increasing the cleaning procedures of all non-dining surfaces (door handles, light switches, paper towel holders, hand sinks, refrigerator handles)
• Increasing hand sanitizing stations for both the public and also increasing the hand sanitizing stations that we already have in the back of the house of our restaurants If you are well, we would love for you to join us at the Murrells Inlet MarshWalk.
We are highly encouraging that you practice the following safety measures that the Center of Disease Control is encouraging everyone to do:
• Please stay home is you do not feel well
• Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you cough or sneeze or use the inside of your elbow
• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds especially after you have been in a public place, or after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing
• If soap and water are not readily available, use a hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol. Cover all surfaces of your hands and rub them together until they feel dry
• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands • Avoid close contact with people who are sick
• Put distance between yourself and others All of us on the Murrells Inlet MarshWalk look forward to serving you and appreciate your continued support and patronage.
The MarshWalk Group includes the following restaurants: Bovine’s, Wahoo’s Fish House, Drunken Jacks, Creek Ratz, Dead Dog Saloon, The Claw House, and The Wicked Tuna. For more information visit www.marshwalk.com, like our Facebook page (@TheMarshWalkofMurrellsInlet) or call the MarshWalk answering service (843) 497-3450
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.