Horry County Announces Limited Closures and Cancellations of Courts, Meetings and Programs

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - All Horry County Government offices will operate on a regular schedule Monday, March 16, 2020. We are urging members of the public to consider doing business online where possible.
All scheduled public meetings for the upcoming week will be postponed including Transportation Committee, Public Safety Committee, Accommodations Tax Advisory Committee, and the Subcommittee on Flooding.
Court for Horry County Magistrate Court and Circuit Court is canceled the week of March 15. Jurors should not report to the courthouse this week.
All Horry County Parks and Recreation after school programs will be canceled beginning Monday, in line with school closures.
County officials are continuing to monitor the situation with COVID-19 in our community. Please be advised that conditions may change quickly requiring new or additional closures or cancellations. Any updates will be provided as soon as possible.
