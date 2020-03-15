HGTC cancels classes until March 20, will move to online classes later

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Horry-Georgetown Technical College has canceled all classes for the week of March 16 - 20 due to the coronavirus.
The announcement came Saturday evening from Public Relations Director Nicole Hyman.
The cancellation includes all clinicals and internships.
All in-person classes will be moved online after spring break for the remainder of the spring semester as well.
Beginning March 30, HGTC will move to an online delivery method, and students will receive additional information about the transition to online later this week.
All HGTC faculty and staff are expected to report on Monday as usual.
