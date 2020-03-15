Governor McMaster to hold news conference on coronavirus update

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster announced that he will join public health officials in a news briefing to update the public on the coronavirus in South Carolina on Sunday.
The press conference will be at 4 p.m. at the South Carolina Emergency Operations Center in West Columbia.
Officials confirmed Horry County has its first positive test for COVID-19 Sunday morning.
This brings the total number of cases to 20 statewide.
